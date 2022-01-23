Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 23, 2022
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-14-2-0) conclude their three-game road set with the Maine Mariners (14-14-3-1) this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. Orlando leads the total regular season series with a 2-1-0-0 record.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Tyler Bird has a three-game point streak (2g-5a).
Braydon Barker will miss today's game; he was the last player on the Solar Bears roster to have suited up for every game so far this season.
Brad Barone will get the start this afternoon for Orlando; the netminder went 22-for-24 on Friday in a 6-2 win.
Orlando is 16-4-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 23, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Weekend this Afternoon against Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Wanting to End the Road Trip on a Positive Note - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizz Look for Sunday Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day: Americans Looking to Avoid the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Strong 3rd Period in Grizz 5-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Fall at Home to Steelheads, 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Still Winless against Utah this Season - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 23, 2022
- Road Win Streak Ends in 3-1 Loss to Mariners
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 22, 2022
- Solar Bears Fly Past Mariners in 6-2 Win
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 21, 2022