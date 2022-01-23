Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 23, 2022

January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - The Orlando Solar Bears (19-14-2-0) conclude their three-game road set with the Maine Mariners (14-14-3-1) this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. Orlando leads the total regular season series with a 2-1-0-0 record.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tyler Bird has a three-game point streak (2g-5a).

Braydon Barker will miss today's game; he was the last player on the Solar Bears roster to have suited up for every game so far this season.

Brad Barone will get the start this afternoon for Orlando; the netminder went 22-for-24 on Friday in a 6-2 win.

Orlando is 16-4-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.