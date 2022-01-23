Game Day: Americans Looking to Avoid the Sweep
Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), look to salvage one game in the series with Utah after losing on Friday and Saturday night. The Grizzlies remain a perfect 4-0 against the Americans this season, with two wins in Allen in October, and two at the Maverik Center this weekend. The Americans have lost two in a row overall, and five of their last six games. Following the game this afternoon, the Americans will return home for a Wednesday night game against the Rapid City Rush.
Falling Down the Mountain: The Allen Americans jumped out to an early lead on Saturday night, but quickly gave up that lead in the second period and never recovered. Utah outscored the Americans 4-1 the rest of the way leading to a 5-2 Grizzlies win on Saturday night in front of a big crowd in West Valley City. The Grizzlies are a perfect 4-0 against the Americans this season, with two wins in Allen, as well as two at the Maverik Center. With the loss on Saturday night, the Americans have dropped two straight games, and five of their last six. Utah outshot the Americans 41-23 for the night. Allen went 1-for-3 on the power play, while Utah was 0-for-4.
Perry Still Waiting: With Antoine Bibeau up in the NHL with Seattle, and Francis Marotte still in San Diego (AHL), the Americans claimed goaltender Chase Perry off waivers from Florida this week. The St Paul, Minnesota native was the backup netminder on Friday and Saturday night in losses to Utah. Perry is a former draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, going 136th over in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He played the majority of last season in the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
Opponents 1-for-2 on the Penalty Shot: Matthew Boucher scored a goal on a penalty shot on Saturday night. It was the second penalty shot against the Americans this season. Peter Crinella of the Wichita Thunder had the other. Opponents are 1-for-2 against Allen this season.
Butcher leads Allen in Loss: Chad Butcher had two assists on Saturday night to lead the way in points for Allen. He was the only Allen player to have a multi-point game.
Not So Lucky #13: The Allen Americans opponent this afternoon, the Utah Grizzlies, are second in the ECHL with 14 shorthanded goals scored. The Allen Americans have given up the most shorthanded goals in the league with 13. Utah's Matthew Boucher had a shorthanded penalty shot goal on Saturday night.
COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:
ALLEN AMERICANS:
HOME: 6-6-2-0
AWAY: 8-7-2-1
OVERALL: 14-13-4-1
Last 10: 4-4-1-1
ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: (17) Chad Costello
Assists: (23) Chad Costello
Points: (40) Chad Costello
+/-: (+10) Kris Myllari
PIM: (66) Dawson Butt
UTAH GRIZZLIES:
HOME: 14-5-0-0
AWAY: 10-7-1-1
OVERALL: 24-12-1-1
Last 10: 6-3-0-1
UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:
Goals: (13) Charle Édouard D'Astous and Mason Mannek
Assists: (19) Ben Tardiff
Points: (30) Charle Édouard D'Astous
+/-: (+23) Luke Martin
PIM: (100) Andrew Nielsen
