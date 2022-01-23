Archambault Wins It for the Lions in OT
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions defeated the Reading Royals in overtime Sunday afternoon by a score of 3-2. The Lions ended their three-game road trip with a 2-1-0 record.
The scoring started when Lions forward William Leblanc scored his first professional goal in the middle of the first period. Near the end of the period the Royals' Dominic Cormier evened the score when he put the puck past Lions goaltender Tristan Bérubé, but two minutes later Trois-Rivières' Alexis D'Aoust scored his 13th goal of the season to regain the lead for the visitors.
The Royals' Jackson Cressey notched the only goal of the second period to tie the game at 2-2.
After a scoreless third period, the two teams headed to overtime, and it was the Lions' Olivier Archambault whose goal gave Trois-Rivières the OT victory.
The Lions next game is Thursday, January 27, when the team will be in Glens Falls, New York to face the Adirondack Thunder.
