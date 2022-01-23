ECHL Announces Suspension

January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Jacksonville's Jacob Panetta has been suspended indefinitely pending a hearing under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #474, South Carolina at Jacksonville, on Jan. 22.

Panetta is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 0:23 of overtime.

