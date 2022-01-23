Bernard Recalled to Belleville

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Sunday that defenseman Xavier Bernard has been recalled to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League.

Bernard, a 22 year-old rookie, skated in two games with the Gladiators since being reassigned to Atlanta on Jan. 20. The defenseman recorded one assist on Jan. 21 against the Florida Everblades to help lead the Gladiators to a 5-3 victory. Bernard also played the first two games of the season with Atlanta back in October.

The rookie has tabbed two points in 17 games with Belleville this season. --

The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and the AHL's Belleville Senators.

