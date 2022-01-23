Game Notes: vs Idaho

January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #39 vs Idaho

1/23/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 4:05 P.M.

Watch | Listen

LAST TIME OUT: Ryan Valentini scored for the second straight game but the Rapid City Rush couldn't get their offensive attack going as they were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads, 4-1, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Bailey Brkin made 30 saves on 33 shots faced in the loss that snapped a four-game winning streak for the Rush.

PACK YOUR BAGS: Following Sunday's game, the Rush will be on the road for their next six games and for 12 of their next 15. Rapid City will only play three games at home during the month of February, all coming in one weekend against the Wichita Thunder from February 10-12. The Rush are 9-7-1-1 on the road this season as opposed to 9-8-2-1 at home.

THE MATCHUP: Sunday marks the final meeting of the season between the Rush and the Steelheads. Idaho has gotten the better of the matchup to date, as Rapid City is 4-5-1-0 in the ten games between the two teams. The Rush have gone 2-3-0-0 at home against the Steelheads and have been led in the season series by Logan Nelson who has two goals and five assists in nine games against Idaho. Idaho's Yauheni Aksiantsiuk has six goals and two assists over nine games and A.J. White has two goals and seven assists in ten games against the Rush.

DK'S CREASE: Dillon Kelley made his second appearance for the Rush and his first on home ice on Friday and stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced in Rapid City's 5-2 win. Kelley did not allow a goal until there was 4:15 remaining in the game with the Rush leading, 4-0. The fourth-year pro is now 3-0-0-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and .948 save percentage in three games combined between Kansas City and the Rush this season.

TENDECK RETURNS: David Tendeck was reassigned to the Rush by the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday morning and subsequently placed on the reserve list. Tendeck had been with the AHL Tucson Roadrunners since January 12 but did not appear in a game. He is 4-10-1-0 with a 3.31 GAA and .907 SV% in 15 games for the Rush this year.

ODDS AND ENDS: Ryan Valentini has two goals and an assist in his two games since returning from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Valentini has five goals and seven assists in 11 games for the Rush this season...the Rush welcomed 4,437 fans on Saturday night, the most they have had at a home game this season. It was the fourth time there have been over 4,000 fans at a home game this year...the Rush are 6-for-6 on the penalty kill in their two games this weekend against Idaho.

UP NEXT: The Rush hit the road for three games next week, one in Allen against the Americans and two in Tulsa against the Oilers. It begins on Wednesday in Allen and puck drop at the Credit Union of Texas Events Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.