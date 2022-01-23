Solar Bears Iced by Mariners in 4-1 Loss

PORTLAND, Maine - Luke Boka scored a late third period goal and Brad Barone made 38 saves, but the Orlando Solar Bears (19-15-2-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Maine Mariners (15-14-3-1) on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.

Boka's goal spoiled the shutout bid for Maine's Callum Booth, who earned the victory for Maine by turning aside 31 of Orlando's shot attempts. Patrick Shea scored twice for the home side, while Mathew Santos scored the eventual game-winner in the third and Cam Askew tallied an empty-netter.

1st Period

MNE Goal: Patrick Shea (5) at 17:37. Assisted by Nick Master and Mathew Santos.

SHOTS: ORL 7, MNE 8

2nd Period

SHOTS: ORL 15, MNE 18

3rd Period

MNE Goal: Mathew Santos (12) at 1:33. Assisted by Nick Master and Zach Malatesta.

MNE Goal: Patrick Shea (6) at 6:06. Assisted by Josh Coutourier.

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (10) at 16:14. Assisted by Dmitry Semykin and Michael Brodzinski.

MNE Goal: Cam Askew (7) [EN] at 17:13.

SHOTS: ORL 10, MNE 16

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 38-for-41

MNE: Callum Booth, 31-for-32

