Solar Bears Iced by Mariners in 4-1 Loss
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - Luke Boka scored a late third period goal and Brad Barone made 38 saves, but the Orlando Solar Bears (19-15-2-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Maine Mariners (15-14-3-1) on Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.
Boka's goal spoiled the shutout bid for Maine's Callum Booth, who earned the victory for Maine by turning aside 31 of Orlando's shot attempts. Patrick Shea scored twice for the home side, while Mathew Santos scored the eventual game-winner in the third and Cam Askew tallied an empty-netter.
1st Period
MNE Goal: Patrick Shea (5) at 17:37. Assisted by Nick Master and Mathew Santos.
SHOTS: ORL 7, MNE 8
2nd Period
SHOTS: ORL 15, MNE 18
3rd Period
MNE Goal: Mathew Santos (12) at 1:33. Assisted by Nick Master and Zach Malatesta.
MNE Goal: Patrick Shea (6) at 6:06. Assisted by Josh Coutourier.
ORL Goal: Luke Boka (10) at 16:14. Assisted by Dmitry Semykin and Michael Brodzinski.
MNE Goal: Cam Askew (7) [EN] at 17:13.
SHOTS: ORL 10, MNE 16
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 38-for-41
MNE: Callum Booth, 31-for-32
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, for Pink Whitney Night, featuring Spittin' Chiclets host Paul Bissonnette - secure your seats in the Pink Whitney Party Section for only $20.
