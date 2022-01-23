Americans Fall 4-3 in Series Finale
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost the final game of the weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 at the Maverik Center.
The Americans third period rally fell a little short. Jackson Leppard cut the Utah lead to 4-3 with his second goal of the game at the 14:09 mark of the final frame, however they couldn't get the equalizer down the stretch despite great pressure in the final minute.
"We played hard this afternoon," noted Captain Chad Costello. "We had our chances to tie it up in the final couple minutes but credit their goalie for making the stops."
The loss was the third in a row for Allen, and their sixth loss in the last seven games. Allen went 1-for-3 on the power play, while shutting down Utah, who went 0-for-2.
Branden Troock had two helpers on Sunday. He reached a personal milestone with his 100th and 101st professional assists.
The Americans return home for a Wednesday night game against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies
(Tim Broussard)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022
- Fraser Nails Game-Winner, Walleye Complete Comeback over Komets - Toledo Walleye
- Americans Fall 4-3 in Series Finale - Allen Americans
- Rush Best Steelheads, 3-1, in Series Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Fall in Series Finale to Rush, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Fall in OT to the Lions to Finish out a Three-Point Weekend - Reading Royals
- Growlers Fall 5-1 to the Oilers in Tulsa - Newfoundland Growlers
- Oilers Remain Perfect on Weekend, Defeat Growlers in First-Ever Meeting - Tulsa Oilers
- Kaczperski's Brilliance Stymies Wheeling, 2-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Kalamazoo Stunned by Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kaczperski, Heartlanders Puzzle Nailers, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Grizzlies Win 4-3 to Complete Season Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Fuel Clip the Wings for 4-3 Win Sunday Afternoon - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Iced by Mariners in 4-1 Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Archambault Wins It for the Lions in OT - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Breakout with Finale Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Grizz Win 4-3 to Complete Weekend Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- Railers Erupt Offensively In 7-3 Win Over Adirondack - Worcester Railers HC
- Shea's Pair of Goals Freezes Solar Bears - Maine Mariners
- Bernard Recalled to Belleville - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Defenseman DiTomaso Assigned from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Royals Host Lions in Back-To-Back at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 23, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Weekend this Afternoon against Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Wanting to End the Road Trip on a Positive Note - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizz Look for Sunday Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day: Americans Looking to Avoid the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Strong 3rd Period in Grizz 5-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Fall at Home to Steelheads, 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Still Winless against Utah this Season - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.