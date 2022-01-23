Americans Fall 4-3 in Series Finale

Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans battle the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), lost the final game of the weekend series against the Utah Grizzlies 4-3 at the Maverik Center.

The Americans third period rally fell a little short. Jackson Leppard cut the Utah lead to 4-3 with his second goal of the game at the 14:09 mark of the final frame, however they couldn't get the equalizer down the stretch despite great pressure in the final minute.

"We played hard this afternoon," noted Captain Chad Costello. "We had our chances to tie it up in the final couple minutes but credit their goalie for making the stops."

The loss was the third in a row for Allen, and their sixth loss in the last seven games. Allen went 1-for-3 on the power play, while shutting down Utah, who went 0-for-2.

Branden Troock had two helpers on Sunday. He reached a personal milestone with his 100th and 101st professional assists.

The Americans return home for a Wednesday night game against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 pm.

