Defenseman DiTomaso Assigned from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that defenseman Greg DiTomaso has been assigned to the Stingrays by Hershey ahead of Sunday's finale at the North Charleston Coliseum.

DiTomaso, 25, joins the Stingrays after beginning the year at Ryerson University, playing in all seven games for the Rams and recording six points (two goals, four assists). The blueliner played four years at Ryerson, accumulating 68 points (14 goals, 54 assists) in 89 games played since 2017. DiTomaso earned 2017-18 All-Rookie honors, as well as being named a First Team All-Star and Defenseman of the Year during the 2019-20 campaign.

The native of Toronto, Ont. played the majority of his junior hockey career in the OHL, appearing in 187 games with the Mississauga Steelheads, Saginaw Spirit, and Barrie Colts, scoring nine goals and adding 45 points in three seasons. DiTomaso finished his final season in Gatineau of the QMJHL where he played in two games for the Olympiques.

The Stingrays are back in action this afternoon for the final game of a three-in-three against the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m.

