Kalamazoo Stunned by Indy
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (19-16-0-0) were a minute and 51 seconds away from a comeback win, but the Indy Fuel (16-15-2-2) snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat and won by a score of 4-3 at Wings Event Center on Sunday.
The K-Wings started off slow. And when that's mixed with a red-hot team, the early 2-0 deficit spoke for itself.
Despite Kalamazoo's dominance throughout the second & most of the third period - and scoring three straight goals due to its hard work - Indy found a way at the end.
The Fuel scored two goals in a span of 1:14, to seal it in the final minutes, and earn their eighth victory in the last nine games.
Kalamazoo did shed the power play monkey as it had failed to connect on its last 24 attempts until Greg Betzold (5) got the K-Wings on the board in the second via the redirection.
The goal came off a heavy Giovanni Vallati (7) shot from the point, and Cody Corbett (7) was awarded the second assist.
Zach Jordan (8) wasted no time as the K-Wings trailed by one heading into the third. His goal at the 1:45 mark, assisted by Logan Lambdin (7), gave the arena overwhelming confidence.
It gave Matheson Iacopelli (4) confidence, too, as he walked right down the left side and gave the K-Wings the 3-2 advantage just 3 minutes and 40 seconds later. Iacopelli was assisted by Justin Taylor (17) and Tyler Rockwell (7) on the play.
Momentum swung in favor of the Fuel after a late tripping call assessed to Kalamazoo at the 14:36 mark. The K-Wings were able to get the kill, but unable to stifle Indy's offensive confidence the rest of the way out.
Trevor Gorsuch (8-9) looked phenomenal during the matchup and was the reason the K-Wings were in position to win the game. Gorsuch made 28 saves in the loss.
The K-Wings hit the road for five-straight, starting with a two-game set on Friday in Iowa. Puck scheduled for 8 p.m. at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
