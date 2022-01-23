Kaczperski's Brilliance Stymies Wheeling, 2-1
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Wheeling, WV - Corbin Kaczperski made 33 saves and the Iowa Heartlanders beat the Wheeling Nailers in back-to-back games this weekend, finishing off a 2-1 win Sunday at Wesbanco Arena. Iowa is four points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division. Zach White scored the game-winning goal early in the second.
Kaczperski made 11 saves in each period, including a sprawling denial with 20 seconds to go on Wheeling's Justin Almeida to keep the Landers in front.
Iowa is home for a three-game home stand starting Wednesday vs. Indy. The Landers finished off this recent five-game road trip with a 3-1-1-0 record.
Kaid Oliver scored on the power play to open the scoring at 7:38 of the first, bagging a backhand on a rebound for his sixth professional goal. It marked the second straight game the Landers scored on a 5-on-3 advantage. White earned the primary assist and Jake Smith received the secondary. With the helper, Smith extended his point streak to eight straight game, second-longest in team history (Kris Bennett, 9 games). Wheeling's Justin Almeida responded with a man-up goal three minutes later and the score was tied, 1-1, after one.
White earned his second point with a slot interception to make it 2-1 Iowa at 3:45 of the second. Wheeling attempted a blind pass that entered the left slot. White swooped from the blue line, stole the puck, deked to the backhand, then finished on his forehand for his fourth of the season.
Stefanos Lekkas made 16 saves in defeat.
