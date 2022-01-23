Oilers Remain Perfect on Weekend, Defeat Growlers in First-Ever Meeting

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Newfoundland Growlers 5-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday evening. The game was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Jimmy Soper kicked off the scoring 9:51 into the game, receiving a tape-to-tape pass from Adam Pleskach, before finishing the effort off with a nifty move. Soper made it a 2-0 lead in favor of the Oilers 12:41 into the frame, finishing a one timer past Keith Petruzzeli. Orrin Centazzo halved the Oilers lead, making it a 2-1 game after a left-point clapper on the power play.

Darren McCormick restored the Oilers' two-goal lead, potting a four-on-four goal 12:15 into the middle period. Pleskach pool-cued the puck under Petruzelli 16:44 into the second, giving the Oilers a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes.

Pleskach closed the score line 5-1, tucking home an empty-net goal with 3:47 remaining.

The Oilers return to action on Thursday, Jan. 27, hosting Rapid City at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

