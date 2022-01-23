Strong 3rd Period in Grizz 5-2 Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Matthew Boucher had 2 goals and 1 assist and Ben Tardif had 3 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 5-2 win over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at Maverik Center.

Allen got on the board first as Gavin Gould redirected an Eric Roy shot 9:59 in. 1 minute 26 seconds later Brian Bowen tied the game with his 11th of the year. The score was tied at 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Tyler Penner gave Utah a 2-1 lead 10:41 into the second period. It's Penner's 11th goal of the campaign. Utah led 2-1 after 2 periods. Utah is now 17-0 when leading after 40 minutes of play.

Nick Henry redirected a Nate Clurman shot to give Utah a big insurance goal 58 seconds into the third. 41 seconds later Jack Combs scored for Allen to cut in to the Grizz lead. Matthew Boucher was awarded a penalty shot 9:48 in as Utah was on the penalty kill and Boucher was held on a Breakaway. Boucher scored past Allen's Hayden Lavigne to make it a 4-2 game. Boucher added an empty net goal with 1:03 left as Utah has now won 9 of their last 10 home games.

Trent Miner saved 21 of 23 in net as he picked up his team leading 9th win of the year. Allen's Hayden Lavigne saved 36 of 40 in the loss. Utah outshot Allen 41 to 23.

The Grizz are 4-0 against Allen this season. They look for the series and season sweep on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist. +1. 11 shots.

2. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 1 goal. +1. 5 shots.

3. Nick Henry (Utah) - 1 goal.

