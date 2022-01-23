ECHL Transactions - January 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 23, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Ryan Orgel, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville

Greenville:

Add Angus Redmond, G returned from loan to Charlotte

Indy:

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Add Michael Lackey, G activated from reserve

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Matt Greenfield, G activated from Injured Reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Brett Epp, G activated from reserve

Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Delete Ian Scott, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Orlando:

Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Braydon Barker, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia

Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG

South Carolina:

Add Greg DiTomaso, D assigned by Hershey

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Tony Calderone, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Danick Malouin, D activated from reserve

Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Ducharme, F placed on reserve

Delete Francis Meilleur, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Luka Burzan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Worcester:

Add Connor McCarthy, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

