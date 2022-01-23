ECHL Transactions - January 23
January 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 23, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Ryan Orgel, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve
Delete Kolten Olynek, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville
Greenville:
Add Angus Redmond, G returned from loan to Charlotte
Indy:
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford
Add Michael Lackey, G activated from reserve
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Matt Greenfield, G activated from Injured Reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Brett Epp, G activated from reserve
Add Garrett Johnston, D activated from reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Bafia, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Delete Ian Scott, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Orlando:
Add Canon Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Braydon Barker, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kirill Ustimenko, G assigned by Philadelphia
Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG
South Carolina:
Add Greg DiTomaso, D assigned by Hershey
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Tony Calderone, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Danick Malouin, D activated from reserve
Add Mathieu Gagnon, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Ducharme, F placed on reserve
Delete Francis Meilleur, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Luka Burzan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Worcester:
Add Connor McCarthy, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 23, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - January 23 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Defenseman DiTomaso Assigned from Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Royals Host Lions in Back-To-Back at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: vs Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Maine Mariners: January 23, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wichita Closes Weekend this Afternoon against Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Wanting to End the Road Trip on a Positive Note - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizz Look for Sunday Sweep - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Day: Americans Looking to Avoid the Sweep - Allen Americans
- Strong 3rd Period in Grizz 5-2 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Fall at Home to Steelheads, 4-1 - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Still Winless against Utah this Season - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.