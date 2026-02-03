Jaelen House Had 25 PTS, 12 AST, 0 TO in Clippers' Wild Win over Stars!
Published on February 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego Clippers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2026
- Stars Fall to Clippers in a Heartbreaker in Final Seconds - Salt Lake City Stars
- Osceola Magic Kick off Black History Month with Comeback Win over Lakers - Osceola Magic
- Cleveland Charge Best Skyhawks in First of Two-Game Series, 133-115 - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Goes on Franchise-Record 25-0 Run for Comeback Win over Grand Rapids - Long Island Nets
- Shorthanded Charge Win in College Park - Cleveland Charge
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- John Poulakidas Game Winner Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the Salt Lake City Stars
- San Diego Clippers Complete Two-Game Sweep with Rout of College Park Skyhawks
- Jaelen House's 27 Points and Jahmyl Telfort's Game-Saving Block Power San Diego Clippers Past the College Park Skyhawks
- San Diego Clippers Trade Derek Ogbeide
- The San Diego Clippers Acquire Cam Reddish