Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Brett Budgell from Heartlanders

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL)







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Brett Budgell from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Budgell, 22 (6/1/2001), has skated in two games for the Heartlanders this season. He collected 52 points (16-36=52) in 72 games with the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL in 2022-23. The 6-foot, 187-pound native of St. John's, N.L totaled 241 points (107-134=241) across 270 games with the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL from 2017-2023. Budgell led the QMJHL in assists (43) in 2020-21 and served as the captain of Charlottetown during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

The Iowa Wild signed Budgell to a one-year, two-way AHL contract on July 3, 2023.

