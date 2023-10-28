Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Brett Budgell from Heartlanders
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled forward Brett Budgell from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Budgell, 22 (6/1/2001), has skated in two games for the Heartlanders this season. He collected 52 points (16-36=52) in 72 games with the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL in 2022-23. The 6-foot, 187-pound native of St. John's, N.L totaled 241 points (107-134=241) across 270 games with the Charlottetown Islanders in the QMJHL from 2017-2023. Budgell led the QMJHL in assists (43) in 2020-21 and served as the captain of Charlottetown during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
The Iowa Wild signed Budgell to a one-year, two-way AHL contract on July 3, 2023.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Brett Budgell from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Visit Rockford for Saturday Night Tilt - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Rebound Performance in Visit to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors From the Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Hand Stars Shootout Loss in Texas - Texas Stars
- Sogaard Stops 42 Shots as Sens Beat Marlies in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Jobst's Hat Trick Lead Amerks To 7-4 Win Over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Downed by Canucks 5-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Brad Lambert Tallies an Assist and the Shootout Winner - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered to Win 5-2 in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Push Home Point Streak to Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Tame Wild in 6-2 Beatdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Falls in Rockford by 6-2 Score - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.