Moose Hand Stars Shootout Loss in Texas

October 28, 2023







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell 3-2 in a shootout against the Manitoba Moose on Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Cleaning up a rebound near the slot, Logan Stankoven shoveled in the first goal of the night past a sprawled-out Oskari Salminen to give the Stars a 1-0 lead 17:33 into the opening period. Texas carried the one-goal lead into the first intermission, despite trailing Manitoba 11-7 in shots on goal.

The Moose tied the game 2:42 into the second period when Wyatt Bongiovanni tipped a shot by Artemi Kniazev past Matt Murray. Texas was still trailing Manitoba, 18-17, after 40 minutes of action in Cedar Park after outshooting the Moose 10-7 in the middle frame.

During the third period, the Stars reclaimed the lead, 2-1, when Kyle McDonald scored on a one-timer dished across the zone by Stankoven on a power play at 7:08. However, Kyle Capobianco evened the score for the Moose at 9:38 when his shot from the point glanced off a Stars defender and in to make it 2-2. With neither side able to score the rest of regulation, Friday's affair called for extra time to determine a winner in Cedar Park.

Following a scoreless overtime, the Moose eventually picked up a 3-2 victory thanks to a goal scored by Brad Lambert in a shootout.

Picking up the win in goal for Manitoba, Salminen improved to 1-1 on the year after stopping 24 of 26 shots. Murray came down with the shootout loss to fall to 1-1-1 on the season after making saves on 36 of 38 shots in the contest.

The Stars play host to the Moose again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the two-game series finale at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

