Canucks Score Four Unanswered to Win 5-2 in San Diego

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Following a pair of wins from mid-week against Colorado, the Abbotsford Canucks looked to keep that win streak going in their first game of this California road trip, squaring off at Pechanga Arena against the San Diego Gulls.

Friday marked an Abbotsford Canucks debut for Jermaine Loewen, slotting alongside John Stevens and Marc Gatcomb. The only other line changes from Wednesday's 5-2 win that Jeremy Colliton made were moving Josh Bloom alongside Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson, while Arshdeep Bains partnered with Nils Åman and Sheldon Dries.

Artūrs Šilovs got the start in goal for the Canucks, while it was Alex Stalock who was between the pipes for the host Gulls.

It wouldn't take long for this explosive Abbotsford offense to find the back of the net, this time coming from their tied-leader in points, Christian Wolanin. Arshdeep Bains fought to hold onto the puck along the boards in the Gulls' zone, before finding Wolanin with space to work with at the blue line. Wolanin walked in and let a low wrist shot go, beating Stalock with traffic in front.

The tally would be Wolanin's first of the year, and came four minutes into the contest while on the power play.

San Diego would answer before the end of the fame, as Glenn Gawdin managed to beat Šilovs glove side with six minutes left in the first period. Pavol Regenda would grab a late one on a breakaway to give the Gulls a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Once again, Abbotsford would strike in the early moments of the period, coming on the power play for the second time on the night. Cole McWard let a wrist shot fly, beating Stalock over his shoulder and rippling the back of the net. The goal was McWard's first in the AHL, and pulled the Canucks even at 2-2.

For the third time on the night, Abbotsford would find the back of the net in the opening minutes, this time courtesy of Bains. Wolanin fired a shot from the blue line, which was deflected by Bains in front to beat Stalock.

Bains' third of the year was quickly followed up by Quinn Schmiemann, who came out of the penalty box and was sent towards goal with a long pass by Gatcomb. Schmiemann steamed towards goal, going glove side on Stalock and opening his scoring account for the year.

Two quick fire goals by the Canucks would be rounded out by an Aatu Räty empty net goal to seal the victory, as Abbotsford walked out of Pechanga Arena as 5-2 winners.

Abbotsford increased their win streak to three, while Bains and Wolanin each had a three point night (1G, 2A). Quinn Schmiemann registered the first multi-point night of his career (1G, 1A), while Cole McWard also picked up a goal and an assist. Artūrs Šilovs stopped 26 of the 28 efforts that San Diego threw his way, while Stalock turned aside 22 Abbotsford shots on the evening.

The Canucks will continue their road trip on Sunday afternoon with a visit in Ontario to take on the Reign, before wrapping up in Coachella Valley on Tuesday night. The team will then return home for a four game home stand where they'll face the Henderson Silver Knights on November 3rd and 4th (Diwali Night), and the Bakersfield Condors on November 9th and 11th.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.