Penguins Tame the Wolf Pack, 4-2
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins toppled the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-2-0-0) brought the cavalry early, burying four goals in the first period. Despite a late push by their opponent, the Penguins had built enough cushion to win their third-straight game.
Valtteri Puustinen connected for the Penguins' first tally three minutes into the game. Puustinen took a stretch pass from Ty Smith, sped past the defense and deposited it to the back of the net.
Joona Koppanen stole the puck away from Hartford at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton blueline, then skated end-to-end-on his own to beat Wolf Pack goalie Dylan Garand for a shorthanded goal that made it 2-0.
Two minutes later, Jonathan Gruden knocked in a rebound to put the Penguins up by three. As if that wasn't enough, a power-play goal from Rem Pitlick at 13:41 extended the lead to 4-0.
The Penguins fired 18 shots on Garand in the first period and ultimately finished the game with a season-high 41 shots on goal.
In a tighter second frame, the Penguins were awarded multiple power plays, but could not convert. A stronger period from Garand held Wilkes-Barre/Scranton out of the net until Hartford got on the board. Turner Elson tallied with 3:15 left before the second intermission.
Jonny Brodzinski notched a power-play goal for Hartford 39 seconds into the third period, bringing the Wolf Pack within two.
Penguins goalie Joel Blomqvist faced only eight shots in the first two periods combined, but he held firm when facing a barrage from a desperate Wolf Pack side in the final frame. The 21-year-old made 22 stops total, including 15-of-16 in the third period, en route to his third consecutive win.
Garand completed his night with 37 saves.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton travels to Chocolatetown tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 29, for a matinée matchup with the Hershey Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at Giant Center.
The Penguins' next home game will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 against the Providence Bruins. Game time for the Bruins' first visit to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza this season is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
-penguins-
