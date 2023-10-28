Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (2-4-0-0; 4 pts.) at Milwaukee Admirals (2-2-0-0; 4 pts.)
The Iowa Wild travel to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday at 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 30-30-6-7 (14-16-2-3 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-4-4 at Rockford)
LAST TIME: Milwaukee took a 3-1 win over Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena on Apr. 12, 2023... Michael Milne scored in the first period for the Wild... Joachim Kemell scored the winner for the Admirals... Jesper Wallstedt saved 22-of-25 shots... Yaroslav Askarov turned aside 21-of-22 shots
2022-23: Iowa went 3-3-1-1 against Milwaukee in 2022-23... The Wild picked up five of a possible eight points in four road games... Five games were decided by one goal and two games were decided by two goals... Marco Rossi led Iowa with seven points (3-4=7) in just four games
TEAM NOTES
WHO SHOOTS MORE?: Iowa outshot opponents in the first two games of the season... The Wild have been outshot in each of the team's previous four games... Iowa outshot opponents 34 times in 2022-23... Four games finished with tied shot counts last season
BACK-TO-BACK STARTS: Jesper Wallstedt started back-to-back games for the Wild for the first time this season when he got the nod on Wednesday vs. Chicago and on Friday at Rockford... Wallstedt and Zane McIntyre had alternated regular season starts over the final 21 games of 2022-23 and the first four games of 2023-24
TWO-WAY DEFENSE: Iowa has scored 14 goals this season, four of which have come from the team's defensemen... Wild defensemen scored 22 times last season
ROAD TO THE SHOW
* Iowa Wild alumni Daemon Hunt made his NHL debut for the Minnesota Wild on Friday
* Hunt became the fifth member of the 2023-24 Iowa roster to skate with Minnesota this season
* Jujhar Khaira, Vinni Lettieri, Dakota Mermis, and Sammy Walker have played for Minnesota this season
* Other Iowa alumni on Minnesota's roster include Calen Addison, Matt Boldy, Connor Dewar, Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marco Rossi
FOUR GOAL SCORERS
* Iowa has not played a game in which four individual skaters have scored a goal this season
* The Wild went 18-0-1-0 during 2022-23 when four or more skaters found the score sheet
