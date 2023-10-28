Comets' Comeback Falls Short Against Americans, 5-4
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY- The Comets got back on the ice inside the Adirondack Bank Center and they did it against their division and in-state rival, the Rochester Americans. With the crowd roaring, the puck was dropped on another season series between the two teams.
In the first period, the Comets allowed the first goal of the game after a point shot by Ethan Prow's wrister sailed through traffic and passed Comets netminder, Erik Kallgren at 1:18. The Comets tied the contest 1-1 when Chase Stillman scored his first professional goal on a nice shot at 6:08. The goal was assisted by Timur Ibragimov and Xavier Parent at 6:08. Later, the Amerks got on the board against after Michael Mersch blasted the puck into the Comets net at 7:16. After twenty minutes of play, the Comets trailed 2-1.
In the second period, Rochester extended their lead on the power-play after a goal was scored by Mason Jobst 50 seconds into the period to extend their lead 3-1. A breakaway goal by Jiri Kulich at 7:56 put Rochester up 4-1. But, the Comets answered back and it was Stillman who scored on a breakaway opportunity at 10:33 on a delayed penalty. The goal was his second of the game and it was assisted by Daniil Misyul and Robbie Russo. The scoring kept coming in the middle frame after Lukas Rousek drove the net and got the puck just passed the goal-line at 14:29 to give Rochester a 5-2 lead. However, the Comets remained undeterred after Graeme Clarke smashed a loose puck into the goal on the power-play at 16:00. The goal was assisted by Kyle Criscuolo and Max Willman. As the second period ended, the Comets were down 5-3.
In the final period of regulation, the Comets inched closer to a tie game after Tyce Thompson setup Shane Bowers at the doorstep. Bowers scored his second goal of the contest at 1:32. With the goal, the Comets were within one trailing, 5-4 but couldn't fully close the gap and skated away without two points. The Comets are back on the ice again on Wednesday in Laval as they take on the Rocket for the first time this season.
Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. The Comets next home game will take place on Saturday, October 28th against the Rochester Americans. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023
- Commesso Earns First Pro Shutout in Victory Over Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Outlast Comets for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Hershey Bests Phantoms in Rivalry Game 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 7-3 Decision to Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Gaudette Extends Record Streak as T-Birds Win 2nd Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears, Stevenson Blank Phantoms 4-0 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Comeback Falls Short Against Americans, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Tame the Wolf Pack, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brodzinski and Hollowell Extend Point Streaks to Six Games, But Wolf Pack Fall to Penguins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Drops 2-1 Overtime Decision in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Shut Out Rocket, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Spencer Knight' Shutout Sweeps Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Rally Falls Short in 2-1 Loss at Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Senators Sign Belleville-Born Defenceman Cameron Supryka to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Senators Announce Details for Military Appreciation Night on November 10 - Belleville Senators
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Crunch's Element Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.28.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Carolina Hurricanes Reassign D Dylan Coghlan to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Brett Budgell from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Visit Rockford for Saturday Night Tilt - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Rebound Performance in Visit to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors From the Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Hand Stars Shootout Loss in Texas - Texas Stars
- Sogaard Stops 42 Shots as Sens Beat Marlies in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Jobst's Hat Trick Lead Amerks To 7-4 Win Over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Downed by Canucks 5-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Brad Lambert Tallies an Assist and the Shootout Winner - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered to Win 5-2 in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Push Home Point Streak to Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Tame Wild in 6-2 Beatdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Falls in Rockford by 6-2 Score - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.