Comets' Comeback Falls Short Against Americans, 5-4

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY- The Comets got back on the ice inside the Adirondack Bank Center and they did it against their division and in-state rival, the Rochester Americans. With the crowd roaring, the puck was dropped on another season series between the two teams.

In the first period, the Comets allowed the first goal of the game after a point shot by Ethan Prow's wrister sailed through traffic and passed Comets netminder, Erik Kallgren at 1:18. The Comets tied the contest 1-1 when Chase Stillman scored his first professional goal on a nice shot at 6:08. The goal was assisted by Timur Ibragimov and Xavier Parent at 6:08. Later, the Amerks got on the board against after Michael Mersch blasted the puck into the Comets net at 7:16. After twenty minutes of play, the Comets trailed 2-1.

In the second period, Rochester extended their lead on the power-play after a goal was scored by Mason Jobst 50 seconds into the period to extend their lead 3-1. A breakaway goal by Jiri Kulich at 7:56 put Rochester up 4-1. But, the Comets answered back and it was Stillman who scored on a breakaway opportunity at 10:33 on a delayed penalty. The goal was his second of the game and it was assisted by Daniil Misyul and Robbie Russo. The scoring kept coming in the middle frame after Lukas Rousek drove the net and got the puck just passed the goal-line at 14:29 to give Rochester a 5-2 lead. However, the Comets remained undeterred after Graeme Clarke smashed a loose puck into the goal on the power-play at 16:00. The goal was assisted by Kyle Criscuolo and Max Willman. As the second period ended, the Comets were down 5-3.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets inched closer to a tie game after Tyce Thompson setup Shane Bowers at the doorstep. Bowers scored his second goal of the contest at 1:32. With the goal, the Comets were within one trailing, 5-4 but couldn't fully close the gap and skated away without two points. The Comets are back on the ice again on Wednesday in Laval as they take on the Rocket for the first time this season.

