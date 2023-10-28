Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.28.2023
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Home Sweet Dome.
The Wranglers host the Colorado Eagles for their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop, 1pm.
Calgary enters the contest unbeaten in regulation through four games (3-0-1) while Colorado has a 2-3-1 record after their first six games.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
October 28, 2023 1:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome
October 29, 2023 1:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
Saturday's matinee matchup is the first meeting between these two teams this season.
The Wranglers won the season series with six wins, two losses (6-2) in 2022-23.
Calgary is coming off back-to-back wins against the Abbotsford Canucks, while the Eagles dropped two-straight against the Canucks in their last two games.
"It's an awesome group."
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka
Watch out for Adam Klapka this afternoon, who comes into the contest with seven points (4g,3a) in his first four games.
Klapka scored his first career AHL goal against the Eagles on Oct.21 2022 and notched two goals, two assists in eight games versus Colorado last season.
"I'm super excited."
ONE TIMERS:
Ilya Solovyov was recalled by the Flames on Oct.26 and played his first career NHL game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.
Jarrod Gourley was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Thursday.
Clark Bishop recently surpassed the 100-point mark (101) in his AHL career.
Connor Zary has eight points (8a) in his first four games.
QUOTEABLES:
Goaltending Coach, Mackenzie Skapski, on the play between the pipes so far:
"Both goalies have played well...They both put in a ton of work this summer."
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023
- Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.28.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Carolina Hurricanes Reassign D Dylan Coghlan to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Brett Budgell from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Visit Rockford for Saturday Night Tilt - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Rebound Performance in Visit to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors From the Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Hand Stars Shootout Loss in Texas - Texas Stars
- Sogaard Stops 42 Shots as Sens Beat Marlies in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Jobst's Hat Trick Lead Amerks To 7-4 Win Over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Downed by Canucks 5-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Brad Lambert Tallies an Assist and the Shootout Winner - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered to Win 5-2 in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Push Home Point Streak to Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Tame Wild in 6-2 Beatdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Falls in Rockford by 6-2 Score - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.28.2023
- Poirier to Undergo Surgery
- Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov
- 'Able to Make Some Plays'
- Wranglers Win Wild One in OT