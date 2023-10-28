Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.28.2023

Home Sweet Dome.

The Wranglers host the Colorado Eagles for their home opener at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop, 1pm.

Calgary enters the contest unbeaten in regulation through four games (3-0-1) while Colorado has a 2-3-1 record after their first six games.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

October 28, 2023 1:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome

October 29, 2023 1:00pm vs Colorado Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

Saturday's matinee matchup is the first meeting between these two teams this season.

The Wranglers won the season series with six wins, two losses (6-2) in 2022-23.

Calgary is coming off back-to-back wins against the Abbotsford Canucks, while the Eagles dropped two-straight against the Canucks in their last two games.

"It's an awesome group."

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Adam Klapka

Watch out for Adam Klapka this afternoon, who comes into the contest with seven points (4g,3a) in his first four games.

Klapka scored his first career AHL goal against the Eagles on Oct.21 2022 and notched two goals, two assists in eight games versus Colorado last season.

"I'm super excited."

ONE TIMERS:

Ilya Solovyov was recalled by the Flames on Oct.26 and played his first career NHL game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Jarrod Gourley was recalled from Rapid City (ECHL) on Thursday.

Clark Bishop recently surpassed the 100-point mark (101) in his AHL career.

Connor Zary has eight points (8a) in his first four games.

QUOTEABLES:

Goaltending Coach, Mackenzie Skapski, on the play between the pipes so far:

"Both goalies have played well...They both put in a ton of work this summer."

