Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m.

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return home to GIANT Center for the first of two weekend games tonight as Hershey hosts its I-78 rivals, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (4-2-0-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (3-2-0-0)

October 28, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 7 | GIANT Center

Referees: Damian Figueira (32), Pat Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

PNC Magnet Schedule Night - The first 8,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule, courtesy of PNC Bank.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9 FM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears visited the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday and saw a four-game winning streak snapped in a 5-1 loss. Alex Nylander scored a power-play goal at 2:54 of the opening frame to put the Penguins up 1-0, before Joe Snively scored Hershey's lone goal at 8:05 to tie the score at 1-1. Sam Houde put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead for good with a pair of goals at 12:46 of the second and again at 1:28 of the third. Marc Johnstone and Vinnie Hinostroza added tallies for the Penguins, as Clay Stevenson took the loss with 20 saves on 25 shots against; Joel Blomqvist got the win for the Penguins with 19 stops. The Phantoms hosted the Thunderbirds in a 3-2 win on Sunday and never trailed after Elliot Desnoyers scored at 12:54 of the first period; Lehigh Valley added goals from Ronnie Attard and Olle Lycksell, and Parker Gahagen secured the win with 21 saves on 23 shots against.

I-78 RIVALRY RENEWED:

Last season, Hershey and Lehigh Valley met 14 times, with the Bears posting a dominant 11-2-0-1 record. Ethen Frank led the Bears against the Phantoms with 17 points (9g, 8a) in 13 contests, while Olle Lycksell had nine points (3g, 6a) in 12 games for Lehigh Valley; both are currently tied this season for the league lead with three power-play goals. Former Phantoms on Hershey's roster are Nic Aubé-Kubel, Logan Day, Matt Strome, and Mike Vecchione. Garrett Roe previously played for the Phantoms franchise when it was based in Glens Falls, NY. Including tonight's game, the Bears will face Lehigh Valley four times - twice at home and twice on the road - through Nov. 12.

SNIVELY STREAKING:

Joe Snively enters tonight's game riding a three-game point streak (1g, 2a). Last season, the forward had three separate four-game point streaks. He also had eight points (2g, 6a) in eight games against the Phantoms, including a three-point (2g, 1a) outing against the Phantoms in a 5-2 win at Lehigh Valley on Jan. 25.

BEARS BITES:

Mike Sgarbossa's next point will be the 400th of his AHL career...Defender Chase Priskie is two points from 100 professional and AHL points...Mike Vecchione has five points (2g, 3a) in his last five games...Hershey has averaged the third-fewest penalty minutes (10.17) per game, while Lehigh Valley is the fifth-most penalized team, averaging 17.20 PIMs per game; the Phantoms also have the third-most minor penalties with 33.

ON THIS DATE:

Oct. 28, 2018 - The Bears earned a 3-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center. Liam O'Brien scored the eventual game-winning goal 1:51 into the second period, Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves, and Riley Barber capped the scoring with a penalty shot goal on Alex Lyon at 3:36 of the third period, the last time a Bears player successfully converted on a penalty shot.

