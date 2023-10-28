Iowa Falls in Rockford by 6-2 Score

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild conceded the first five goals of Friday night's matchup with the Rockford IceHogs and fell by a 6-2 final score at BMO Center. Kyle Masters picked up his first AHL goal in the defeat.

David Gust put Rockford up 1-0 at 4:16 of the first when he beat Jesper Wallstedt (19 saves) between the legs with a shot off the rush that caromed in off the skate of an Iowa defender.

Ryder Rolston doubled the IceHogs advantage with 4:58 to play in the first. After Anders Bjork forced a turnover and found Mike Hardman in the slot, Hardman tapped the puck over for Rolston to finish past Wallstedt.

Brett Seney scored 14 seconds into Rockford's first power play of the game with a shot from the left circle at 17:36 of the opening frame.

The IceHogs carried the 3-0 lead and a 9-5 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Logan Nijhoff extended the margin to four goals 9:36 into the second period when he tipped home a shot from Isaak Phillips.

Ryder Rolston found Michal Teply in the high slot for a glove-side finish past Wallstedt at 15:27 to make the score 5-0 in favor of the IceHogs.

Masters got Iowa on the scoreboard with 2:11 to play in the middle frame. Steven Fogarty and Nic Petan combined to find Masters at the left point, where he wired a long shot past Jaxson Stauber (22 saves).

Rockford held a 5-1 lead and a 17-13 shot advantage through 40 minutes of play.

Iowa pulled within three goals just 1:27 into the third period. With the two teams playing 4-on-4 hockey, Ryan O'Rourke freed the puck up for Greg Meireles, who snapped a shot past Stauber from the hash marks.

Joey Anderson and the IceHogs capped the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:09 of the third.

Rockford outshot Iowa 25-24. The Wild went 0-for-4 on the power play while the IceHogs were 2-for-3 on the man advantage.

Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

