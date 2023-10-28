Gulls Downed by Canucks 5-2

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The loss drops their overall record to 2-3-0-0.

Pavol Regenda posted 1-1=2 points, his second multi-point effort of the season (also 2-0=2 on Oct. 13 @ ONT). His assist marked his first of the season. His five goals ranks Regenda tied for third among American Hockey League skaters in goals.

Glenn Gawdin scored his second goal of the season at 13:35 of the first period, tallying 2-2=4 points in the team's first five games. He finishes the night ranked tied for second among all Gulls in goals and tied for third in points.

Ben King earned an assist, the first of his professional career. King earned his first professional point and goal on Oct. 15 at Ontario.

Nick Wolff also collected an assist, recording his first assist and point as a member of the Gulls.

Alex Stalock stopped 22-of-26 shots in the loss.

The Gulls will begin a four-game road trip on Sunday, meeting the Henderson Silver Knights at The Dollar Loan Center for an afternoon matchup on Sunday, Oct. 29 (1 p.m. PT; TV: AHL TV; Radio: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Pavol Regenda

On tallying five goals in the team's first five games:

I mean, we need to start winning games. So, that's more important than goals. But I mean, I'm happy that I can help the team but, I mean, wins are more important.

On how the team can snap its losing streak:

I mean, we've been struggling with the penalties, even today. We had a little bit of not good penalties, starting with me. So, we have to stop doing that. I mean, we played pretty good and we've been pushing. We've been hunting. Just like, slow down a little bit. They (scored on) every (man-advantage) situation that they had. That's hockey; that's how it goes.

On the team's penalty kill in the third period:

I mean, we have to keep on going. Our special teams has to be good so we can win the games. Our PK has been, so far, pretty good. We have to, you know, a little bit, pick up the power play. Like, we had a lot of power plays today, and we have to score on that too, to help us to win the game. We just have to improve, stick together and keep on playing. We play really good hockey and I think we will win. We will win a lot of games.

Right wing Judd Caulfield

On the loss to Abbotsford:

We had a couple of good periods, but you know, you have to play a full 60 minutes to win a hockey game. You can't play 40 good minutes then expect to win the game. You've got to play throughout the whole game. I thought we did play a pretty good first and second, but we've got to go into the third period with a little bit more grit in our game and finish that one off.

On playing on the top line with Nikita Nesterenko and Glenn Gawdin:

They're both unbelievable players. You give them the puck and you know they're going to make moves and just create time and space. We have a lot of good players up and down throughout our lineup. Getting to play with anyone is always a fun time out there. It was fun playing with them though. I thought we had a couple of good looks, but just couldn't find the back of the net.

On the team's penalty killing:

I think the first thing is just kind of stay out of the box. If you don't give them those opportunities, they're not going to score those power play goals. But I thought just later in the game we were doing a better job, just getting in their shot line so they weren't able to sneak those pucks in from the top. I thought the PK got better as the game went on.

Head Coach Matt McIlvane

On the loss of Abbotsford:

I really liked that game a lot through two periods. I thought we struggled to get out early in the third. It tilted the momentum of the game that kind of played into their favor, then they shot that deflection that gave them the lead. Then at the end of a power play where we couldn't get much going, they get in behind us and that separates the game. You know, it's disappointing. We're in a mode of adversity and we'll learn, and we'll grow.

On how the team can snap its losing streak:

Keep getting better. That's it. We're better today than we were on Tuesday. And we'll be better Sunday than we were today.

On the play of Pavol Regenda:

Speed, skating, physicality. He earns his bounces.

