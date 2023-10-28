Carolina Hurricanes Reassign D Dylan Coghlan to T-Birds

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Coghlan, 25, has posted two points (1g, 1a) in five AHL games with Springfield this season. He skated in 17 NHL games with Carolina in 2022-23, earning three assists. The 6'2", 208-pound defenseman has registered 22 points (6g, 16a) in 105 career NHL games with Carolina and Vegas. Coghlan has recorded 69 points (29g, 40a) in 136 career AHL games with Springfield and Chicago. Prior to turning professional, he tallied 145 points (38g, 107a) in 265 WHL games with Tri-City from 2014-18. The Duncan, B.C., native was acquired by the Hurricanes along with Max Pacioretty from the Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations on July 13, 2022.

The T-Birds look for their second straight victory of the weekend as they host the Providence Bruins on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.

