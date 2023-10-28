Senators Sign Belleville-Born Defenceman Cameron Supryka to Professional Tryout

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the club has signed defenceman Cameron Supryka to a professional tryout offer.

The Belleville native, who turns 22-years-old today, has skated in three games this season with the Fort Wayne Komets (ECHL), registering one assist. He had 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 59 games last season with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL), in his first professional season.

Prior to that, he played a total of 173 games in the Ontario Hockey League, split between the Peterborough Petes, Hamilton Bulldogs, Sarnia Sting and Guelph Storm, along with 51 games for the Lindsay Muskies (OJHL) in 2017-18.

Should get into the lineup, the Quinte Red Devils graduate would become the first Belleville-born player to see game action for the Belleville Sens, since the team moved to the Quinte Region in 2017-18.

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships. Further information on the Belleville Sens promotional schedule, special events and more, are set to be released in the coming weeks.

