Crunch's Element Suspended for Two Games

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Shawn Element has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Utica on Oct. 27.

Element will miss Syracuse's games tonight (Oct. 28) vs. Laval and Wednesday (Nov. 1) at Rochester.

