Checkers Blanks Islanders
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Bridgeport Islanders (2-4-1-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, failed to find their offensive footing in a 2-0 loss to the Charlotte Checkers (4-3-0-0) at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday night. Darien native and Checkers goaltender Spencer Knight made 23 saves for his first shutout of the season.
Ken Appleby (0-2-0) was fantastic in his first appearance since Oct. 14th, making 31 saves including a highlight-reel stop on Gerry Mayhew's shorthanded breakaway in the third period. The Islanders' penalty kill was also solid, finishing the night a perfect 6-for-6.
Bridgeport's power play went 0-for-7 in a choppy, penalty-riddled game that featured 19 infractions for 44 combined minutes. The Checkers had three consecutive 5-on-3 opportunities due to overlapping minors and five total power plays in the third period alone.
It was déjà vu for the Islanders who fell behind 2-0 in the first period and could not recover. Lucas Carlsson scored his second goal of the weekend with a successful wraparound at the 7:21 mark. Appleby turned aside Carlsson's initial shot from the left circle but the defenseman regained possession and tucked home the eventual game-winner.
Jake Wise also stayed red hot with his third goal in as many games to double the Checkers' advantage in the final two minutes of the period. Patrick Khodorenko drove the net and threw a shot off Appleby's left pad that Wise cleaned up with an elevated chance over the glove.
The Islanders outshot the Checkers 10-7 in the second, but were outshot 11-4 in a slow third-period that was marred with penalties. William Dufour and Jeff Kubiak had a team-high four shots-on-net.
Next Time Out: The Islanders finish a three-game road trip next Saturday night with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hershey Bears at Giant Center. The contest can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pre-Game Countdown at 6:45 p.m.
Connect with the Bridgeport Islanders
Keep up with the latest Islanders news and connect with other fans on Facebook (@AHLIslanders), Twitter (@AHLIslanders) and Instagram (@AHLIslanders).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023
- Commesso Earns First Pro Shutout in Victory Over Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Amerks Outlast Comets for Third Straight Win - Rochester Americans
- Hershey Bests Phantoms in Rivalry Game 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Drop 7-3 Decision to Monsters - Chicago Wolves
- Gaudette Extends Record Streak as T-Birds Win 2nd Straight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears, Stevenson Blank Phantoms 4-0 - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Blanks Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Comets' Comeback Falls Short Against Americans, 5-4 - Utica Comets
- Penguins Tame the Wolf Pack, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brodzinski and Hollowell Extend Point Streaks to Six Games, But Wolf Pack Fall to Penguins 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Drops 2-1 Overtime Decision in Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Shut Out Rocket, 5-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Spencer Knight' Shutout Sweeps Bridgeport - Charlotte Checkers
- Eagles Rally Falls Short in 2-1 Loss at Calgary - Colorado Eagles
- Senators Sign Belleville-Born Defenceman Cameron Supryka to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Belleville Senators Announce Details for Military Appreciation Night on November 10 - Belleville Senators
- Goaltender Hunter Shepard Returns to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Crunch's Element Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Game Day - COL vs CGY - 10.28.2023 - Calgary Wranglers
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Carolina Hurricanes Reassign D Dylan Coghlan to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa Wild Recalls Forward Brett Budgell from Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Griffins Visit Rockford for Saturday Night Tilt - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Eye Rebound Performance in Visit to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors From the Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Hand Stars Shootout Loss in Texas - Texas Stars
- Sogaard Stops 42 Shots as Sens Beat Marlies in Overtime - Belleville Senators
- Jobst's Hat Trick Lead Amerks To 7-4 Win Over Rocket - Rochester Americans
- Gulls Downed by Canucks 5-2 - San Diego Gulls
- Brad Lambert Tallies an Assist and the Shootout Winner - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Score Four Unanswered to Win 5-2 in San Diego - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Push Home Point Streak to Three Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hogs Tame Wild in 6-2 Beatdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Falls in Rockford by 6-2 Score - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bridgeport Islanders Stories
- Checkers Blanks Islanders
- Islanders Fall 5-2 to Checkers
- Bridgeport Islanders Visit Charlotte for Two Games this Weekend
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 2
- Bears Edge Islanders in OT