Griffins Push Home Point Streak to Three Games

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins fell to the Cleveland Monsters in a 3-2 overtime thriller on Friday at Van Andel Arena. Two late goals in the third period from Simon Edvinsson and Tim Gettinger helped the Griffins secure a point.

Sebastian Cossa had another solid performance in net, saving 23 of 26 shots. Through three appearances, Cossa has shown a 2.38 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. Cross Hanas extended his point streak to three games (1-2-3), picking up an assist on Edvinsson's tally while Taro Hirose collected two helpers in the contest.

In a scoreless first period, play was highlighted when Wyatt Newpower dropped the gloves with Stefan Matteau midway through the frame. In the first, Cleveland and Grand Rapids combined for six penalties and 18 minutes served.

With 17:35 left in the second period, the Griffins turned the puck over deep in their zone, which resulted in Carson Meyer ripping a shot over the blocker for a 1-0 lead.

After 7:19 elapsed in the third period, Cleveland extended its lead with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle courtesy of Meyer, his second of the game. With 4:25 remaining, Cossa left the net while the Griffins were on the power play. A minute and 21 seconds later, Edvinsson cut into the Monsters' lead with a 6-on-4 power-play goal with a blast from the blueline.

With 26 seconds left in the game, Gettinger ripped the disc from the slot to tie it at 2-2. Following the game-tying goal, several fans threw foam pucks that are part of a charitable fundraiser onto the ice, resulting in a delay-of-game penalty to Grand Rapids that carried into overtime.

Forty-six seconds into overtime, Brendan Gaunce slid the puck past the pad of Cossa from the corner of the crease for a game-winning power-play goal.

Notes

- For the first time this season, the Griffins outshot their opponent with the tally finishing 35-26.

- Despite the loss, the Griffins have points in 14 of the last 18 games against Cleveland (11-4-2-1).

Box Score

Cleveland 0 1 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 0 0 2 0 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Stevens Gr (interference), 8:34; Matteau Cle (slashing, fighting), 11:07; Newpower Gr (fighting), 11:07; Edvinsson Gr (cross-checking), 11:53; Chinakhov Cle (slashing), 18:06.

2nd Period-1, Cleveland, Meyer 3 2:25. Penalties-Matteau Cle (interference), 12:47; L'Esperance Gr (cross-checking), 18:16.

3rd Period-2, Cleveland, Meyer 4 (Robinson, Dunne), 7:19. 3, Grand Rapids, Edvinsson 2 (Hanas, Hirose), 16:56 (PP). 4, Grand Rapids, Gettinger 2 (L'Esperance, Hirose), 19:33. Penalties-McKown Cle (slashing), 15:41; served by Hanas Gr (bench minor - objects on ice/spectators), 19:33.

OT Period-5, Cleveland, Gaunce 2 (Fix-Wolansky, Blankenburg), 0:46 (PP). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 11-9-5-1-26. Grand Rapids 10-10-15-0-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 1 / 4.

Goalies-Cleveland, Greaves 3-1-0 (35 shots-33 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 1-1-1 (26 shots-23 saves).

A-5,897

Three Stars:

1. CLE Gaunce (overtime-winner); 2. CLE Meyer (two goals); 3. GR Gettinger (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 2-2-1-0 (5 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 28 at Rockford 8 p.m. EDT

Cleveland: 3-2-0-0 (6 pts.) / Sat., Oct. 28 at Chicago 8 p.m. EDT

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.