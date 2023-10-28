Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Roman Schmidt to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned defenseman Roman Schmidt to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Schmidt, 20, appeared in 64 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL last season tallying four goals and 24 assists. In two seasons with Kitchener from 2021 to 2023, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound blue liner recorded 61 points (15g, 46a) in 132 contests.

Schmidt was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft.

