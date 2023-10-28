Brad Lambert Tallies an Assist and the Shootout Winner

The Manitoba Moose (3-2-0-0) hit the road to take on the Texas Stars (3-2-0-1) on Friday night at H-E-B Centre. Manitoba was coming off an 8-2 win against Iowa on Saturday.

The Stars struck first with 2:27 left to play in the opening frame. Matej Blumel fired a shot on net that hit the skate of a Moose defender in front. The disc sat in the crease and was quickly sent past a sprawling Oskari Salminen by Logan Stankoven. The Moose went into the first intermission down by a score of 1-0. Salminen ended the frame with six saves, while Matt Murray answered with 11 of his own, including a breakaway save on Brad Lambert.

The Moose tied the contest 2:42 into the middle stanza. With Manitoba late on the power play, Jeffrey Viel worked the puck back to Artemi Kniazev. The defenceman fired the shot through traffic, which allowed Wyatt Bongiovanni to tip the disc past Murray for his first of the season. The Moose were outshot 10-7 in the second period, but skated to the dressing room tied 1-1.

Texas pulled back ahead with a power play goal at the 7:08 mark of the third. Stankoven threaded the needle across the seam to Kyle McDonald, who one-timed a hard shot past Salminen. The Moose tied the contest less than two minutes later on power play of their own. Nikita Chibrikov passed to Kyle Capobianco, whose shot hit a Stars skater in front and bounced into the goal. Despite a multitude of chances at both ends of the ice, Salminen and Murray were both up to task and kept the contest tied as the horn sounded to send the game into overtime tied 2-2.

The extra frame was filled with chances for both sides, including a late Texas power play, but neither netminder was willing to concede, so the game continued to a shootout. All three Texas skaters were denied by Salminen in the shootout. Brad Lambert got the shootout's only tally, beating Murray through the wickets with a quick snap shot. Salminen captured the Moose victory and ended the game with 24 stops, while Murray was hit with the loss and made 36 saves of his own.

"We played a really good game. It felt like we were the better team the whole game. Second period, there was little bit of a dip, but that's about it. We could have scored maybe four or five goals in that game. We got it done in the shootout, so it feels good to win."

Kyle Capobianco has seven points (4G, 3A) his past three contests

Brad Lambert has tallied seven points (2G, 5A) his past five games

Wyatt Bongiovanni has recorded four points (1G, 3A) his past two games

Artemi Kniazev has registered assists in consecutive contests

Jeffrey Viel's assist was his first point as a Moose

Nikita Chibrikov has notched assists in consecutive games

