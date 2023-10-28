Gaudette Extends Record Streak as T-Birds Win 2nd Straight
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds (3-4-0-0) had another offensive explosion compliments of their top line in a 5-2 triumph over the Providence Bruins (1-3-0-2) on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.
Malcolm Subban got the nod in the net for the T-Birds, denying 30 shots on 32 attempts on the night to pick up his first win as a Thunderbird. On the opposing end, Providence goaltender Michael DiPietro took his first loss of the year despite a 29-save outing.
In the first period, the Thunderbirds controlled much of the play. After Providence defenseman Jakub Zboril was whistled for boarding, the T-Birds power play went to work and didn't take too long to capitalize. Adam Gaudette took the face-off win from the point and made a slick move around a defender before snapping the puck past DiPietro's blocker, giving Springfield a 1-0 lead at 10:49, just four seconds into the man advantage. With the tally, his AHL-leading eighth of the year, Gaudette set a team record by extending his goal streak to six straight games.
Springfield continued to pressure Providence and pin their opponents in their defensive zone, and penalties began to pile up on the P-Bruins. Jayson Megna was called for hooking at the 13:44 mark of the frame, and the infraction would wind up costing the visitors. During their second power play of the night, Zachary Bolduc fired a shot at DiPietro. Although the Bruins goalie made the save, rugged winger Mackenzie MacEachern corralled the rebound and put it home, giving the T-Birds a two-goal lead at the 14:25 mark.
The onslaught continued for the T-Birds after the MacEachern tally, and just 22 seconds later, Nathan Walker buried his fourth goal of the year past DiPietro's blocker once again, bashing home a drop feed from captain Matthew Peca. The home team would march into their dressing room with a 3-0 lead for the first time all season.
The second period did not bring any goals until about halfway through when Providence finally found a way to break through Subban. Defenseman Mason Lohrei took a point shot from the blue line, and teammate Jayson Megna was there to knock home the rebound from the right circle, cutting the T-Birds lead to 3-1. Despite outshooting the T-Birds by a 17-6 margin in the second period, the Bruins could not get closer. Subban remained strong in goal and the teams went back to their dressing rooms with the score still at 3-1.
The T-Birds almost cashed in on another man-advantage opportunity after Zboril was sent to the penalty box for his second penalty of the night. Walker found teammate Mikhail Abramov with a back door chance to the left of DiPietro, but the P-Bruins netminder made the stop to get his team a stoppage in play.
Peca gave his team some more insurance at 7:49 of the third off a beautiful pass from Wyatt Kalynuk. Peca's backhand deke beat DiPietro through the five-hole, and the captain gave the T-Birds a 4-1 lead with 12:11 to go in the contest.
The visitors did not go away quietly though, as forward Jesper Boqvist scored on the power play with just under halfway to go in the final period, cashing in on his own rebound in the crease off a setup from Anthony Richard.
The T-Birds, however, salted this one away as Gaudette added yet another tally into an empty net, his ninth goal in the last six games, to make it a 5-2 final with less than a minute to go.
The T-Birds finish the three-game weekend in Providence on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. for a rematch with the Bruins at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
