Griffins Visit Rockford for Saturday Night Tilt

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs collide with the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight for a 7 p.m. puck drop at the BMO Center. It's Day of the Dead Night at the BMO Center, and the first 2,500 fans will receive a Hammy Sugar Skull bobblehead. Kids in costume will be able to stick around for postgame Trick-or-Treat with the IceHogs players.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 2-2-0-0, 4 points (T-4th Central Division)

Griffins Aren't Real

Last season, the IceHogs held a 5-2-1-0 advantage in the season series against the Griffins. Grand Rapids missed the postseason with a 28-36-4-4 record, finishing 15 points behind fifth-place Rockford. The IceHogs' penalty kill was particularly potent against Grand Rapids last season and held the Griffins to a measly 10% (3-10) on the man-advantage through the eight meetings. Former IceHogs center Lukas Reichel led the way in scoring against the Griffins with eight points (5G, 3A) in eight games. Four different Rockford goaltenders registered a win against Grand Rapids, while out of the five netminders the IceHogs faced in the series, it was Alex Nedeljkovic who picked up all three wins for the Griffins last season against the Hogs.

Anderson's Early Season Streak

Joey Anderson has goals in three consecutive games after notching a power-play tally last night against Iowa. Two of his scores have come via the power play. The winger is tied with David Gust (3G, 4A) for Rockford's scoring lead with three goals and four helpers on the season. Anderson is also riding a four-game point streak dating back to the start of the season when he tabbed three assists on Oct. 13 against San Jose.

Dach Assigned to Rockford

Former second-round pick by the Chicago Blackhawks Colton Dach was assigned to Rockford yesterday. The forward had been on injured reserve with the Blackhawks and is still waiting to make his professional debut. Last season, Dach captured a WHL Championship with the Seattle Thunderbirds after a mid-season trade from the Kelowna Rockets. In Seattle, Dach skated alongside current IceHogs defenseman Nolan Allan and current Blackhawks blueliner Kevin Korchinski. Dach also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship last January.

Power Up

Rockford is scorching hot on the power play to start the 2023-24 season. Through four games, the IceHogs have converted on seven of 15 opportunities for a league-leading 46.7% conversion rate. Despite having played the third-fewest games in the AHL, Rockford is tied for the league lead with seven power-play scores. The IceHogs have also scored multiple power-play goals on two occasions this season; they scored three on Oct. 13 against San Jose and two last night against Iowa. Joey Anderson (2G, 3A) and David Gust (1G, 4A) are both tied for the team lead with five power-play points each.

Nijhoff Nets First AHL Goal

Nearly halfway through last night's second period, Logan Nijhoff tipped an Isaak Phillips shot past Iowa goaltender Jesper Wallstedt for his first AHL goal. The forward netted 16 points (8G, 8A) in 43 ECHL games split between the Tulsa Oilers and the Indy Fuel last season, and he also skated in 16 games with the San Diego Gulls. 2023-24 is Nijhoff's second full professional season after five seasons in the WHL with the Regina Pats. In 2021-22 with Regina, Nijhoff ranked fourth in scoring with 49 points (25G, 24A). Current Blackhawks center Connor Bedard led the team with 100 points (51G, 49A).

Dia De Los Muertos & Trick-or-Treat Night

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

63-51-6-4

