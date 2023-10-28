Iowa Drops 2-1 Overtime Decision in Milwaukee

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Zane McIntyre matched an American Hockey League career high with 45 saves to help force overtime, but the Iowa Wild fell 2-1 in the extra frame to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night. Nic Petan scored Iowa's lone goal.

McIntyre kept the Wild in the game throughout the first period. Iowa's netminder turned aside 20 shots in the opening frame while the Admirals held the Wild to three shots on goal.

Jasper Weatherby broke the scoreless deadlock 6:12 into the second period when he followed up his own rebound and slid the puck under McIntyre.

Petan and the Wild responded just under six minutes later. After Steven Fogarty found Sammy Walker in the right circle, Walker threw a shot on goal that Petan tipped over Yaroslav Askarov (16 saves) at 12:11.

The two teams entered the second intermission tied at 1-1. Milwaukee outshot Iowa 31-11 through 40 minutes.

Neither team was able to break through again during the third period. McIntyre came up with a flurry of saves during the first half of the third to preserve the tie and stopped 15 more Milwaukee shots to match his AHL career high for saves in a game.

Denis Gurianov won the game for the Admirals 25 seconds into overtime when he streaked down the right wing and elevated a backhand over McIntyre.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 47-17. The Wild went 0-for-1 on the man advantage and held the Admirals scoreless on two power play chances.

Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, Nov. 2 for a rematch with Milwaukee at 10:30 a.m.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.