Goaltender Hunter Shepard Returns to Bears

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Shepard, 27, returns to the Bears after making his NHL debut with the Capitals on Wednesday at New Jersey. He stopped 18 shots to earn his first NHL victory.

The netminder owns a 2-0-0 record in two games with Hershey this season, posting a 2.88 goals-against average, and an .885 save percentage. Last year, Shepard finished second in the American Hockey League with 2.18 goals-against average, owning a 20-8-5 record in 33 games with the Bears. His save percentage of .916 was tied for sixth in the league.

In the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, Shepard played in all 20 of Hershey's games, collecting 14 victories, a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage, and three shutouts. He made 45 saves in Hershey's Game 7 overtime victory to claim the Calder Cup at Coachella Valley, and he was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Shepard, a two-time NCAA Champion at the University of Minnesota Duluth, is 30-11-5 in 47 lifetime games for Hershey, owning a 2.11 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Hershey takes the ice tonight versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center at 7 p.m. for PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night, when the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023-24 season magnet schedule, courtesy of PNC Bank. Purchase tickets for the game.

