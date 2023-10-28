Roadrunners Drop Friday Night Contest 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors From the Tucson Arena

Tucson, Arizona - Friday night was NASCAR Night at the Tucson Arena as the Bakersfield Condors took on the Tucson Roadrunners. The Roadrunners fired up their engines but came up short when the checkered flag was waived. Bakersfield defeated the Roadrunners 4-1.

A 5-on-3 chance for the Roadrunners resulted in a Josh Doan goal assisted by Dylan Guenther and Nathan Smith. It was Doan's second goal of the season and second power play goal. Guenther continues to impress as he adds to his points total heading into Saturday night.

YOUNG GUNS - The Roadrunners young stars Josh Doan and Dylan Guenther continue to impress. Gunether has two goals and two assists in five games, and Doan has two goals in five games. Both of Doan's goals have been on the power-play including tonight's 5-on-3 goal. The future of hockey in the state of Arizona is bright as the young players continue to have big impacts on the offensive and defensive ends of the ice for Tucson.

Roadrunners Forwards Dylan Guenther, Nathan Smith, and Josh Doan celebrate a power play goal scored by Doan and assisted by Smith and Guenther. It was the lone Roadrunners goal of the evening but shows the future of hockey in Arizona is bright.

They did a tremendous job, you kill that many penalties in a night you want to get the victory.

Head Coach Steve Potvin on the Roadrunners penalty kill unit stopping seven of eight opportunities

Bakersfield came out swinging in Friday evening's contest. Within the first minute of play they had three shots on goal and held Tucson without a shot on goal for the first three and a half minutes. The Roadrunners successfully killed off two of the three opening frame power-plays they faced but gave up the lone goal of the period to Noel Hoefenmayer of Bakersfield at the 14:39 mark. Roadrunners netminder Matthew Villalta was stellar Friday, as Tucson fans have quickly grown to expect. Villalta stopped 14 of 15 shots on goal during the first and 33/35 on the night.

Tucson found themselves on another penalty-kill early in the second period. In that kill opportunity Bakersfield was called for both a tripping and hooking call and Tucson ended on the 5-on-3 opportunity. It would be the best chance Tucson had all evening and they took advantage. It was Josh Doan (2) who would find the back of the net for Tucson getting the assist from Nathan Smith and Dylan Guenther. The Dylan Guenther/Josh Doan combo is something that Arizona hockey fans can be excited about. The two young sensations are already making a large impact on this Roadrunners team and will look to continue the scoring trend as they head into tomorrow night's matchup with Bakersfield. Tucson had eight shots on goal in the second and were outshot in all three periods. Curtis Douglas of the Roadrunners dropped the gloves at the 16 minute mark of the period and got the Tucson faithful on their feet. With the momentum from the Douglas tilt the Roadrunners would head into the locker room all knotted up 1-1 and feeding off the energy in the Tucson Arena. The third period was a slow start for Tucson as Bakersfield scored the go-ahead goal 4:47 into the frame. The Roadrunners would pull goalie Matthew Villalta at the 17:42 mark but would give up an empty-net goal a minute later. A second empty-net goal would bring the game to the 4-1 final. The Roadrunners will look to bounce back tomorrow evening at 7:00pm from the Tucson Arena.

