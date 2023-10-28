Commesso Earns First Pro Shutout in Victory Over Grand Rapids

In the first period, Ethan Del Mastro scored his first AHL goal with a little help from the crossbar (11:29). Joey Anderson fed a pass to Anders Bjork who shot a wrister off the iron finding Del Mastro crashing the net on the left side while for the rookie to collect his first pro goal.

Less than a minute later, Brett Seney would double the lead with his fourth goal of the season (12:09). Cole Guttman won the faceoff from the left circle passing the puck to Seney against the boards. His shot was redirected towards the front of the net, and Seney was credited with the goal.

The IceHogs limited the Griffins to just four shots in the first period and would continue to apply pressure on the Grand Rapids offense and limit them to just four shots in the second period.

The third period showcased a quick 20 minutes with an empty-net goal scored by Joey Anderson with Gust and Guttman helping free the puck at mid-ice (17:34). Anderson's goal solidified the game with a 3-0 victory.

Drew Commesso earned first star of the game honors along with his first professional shutout victory saving 18 total shots in his second career win.

The IceHogs travel to Manitoba next Saturday for a two-game series against the Moose. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m.

