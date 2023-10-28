P-Bruins Defeated by Thunderbirds
October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - Forwards Jayson Megna and Jesper Boqvist tallied the lone goals for the Providence Bruins as they were defeated by the Springfield Thunderbirds 5-2 on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds generated momentum behind three first period goals scored 3:58 apart.
How It Happened
At the beginning of the power play, Adam Gaudette collected the faceoff win at the point, toe-dragged, and fired a wrist shot into the upper-left corner, giving Springfield a 1-0 lead with 9:11 remaining in the first period.
After the goaltender made a sporadic save, Mackenzie MacEachern located the rebound at the left post and jammed it across the goal line for a power play goal, extending the Thunderbirds lead to 2-0 with 5:35 left in first period.
On a 3-on-1 rush just 22 seconds later, Nathan Walker caught a trailing pass and fired a shot past the goaltender's blocker, giving Springfield a 3-0 lead.
Megna collected a rebound in the right circle and fired a snapshot that zipped short-side top shelf, cutting the T-Birds lead to 3-1 with 9:54 to play in the second period. Mason Lohrei and Ian Mitchell were credited with the assists.
Matthew Peca caught a pass speeding up the left wing, beat the defender, and tucked the puck between the goaltender's legs, extending the Springfield lead to 4-1 with 12:11 left in the third period.
While on the power play, Anthony Richard fed a pass to Boqvist at the top of the crease, who flipped in his own rebound after the initial deflection was saved, cutting the Springfield lead to 4-2 with 9:36 remaining in the third period. Reilly Walsh received a secondary assist.
Gaudette scored an empty-net goal with 51 seconds left.
Stats
Boqvist's tally was his first in a Providence uniform.
Megna's third goal of the season ties the team lead.
Mitchell's assist was his first point with Providence.
Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 of the 33 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 32 shots.
The Providence power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 2-for-5.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, October 29 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 P.M.
