Wolves Drop 7-3 Decision to Monsters

October 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill.- Chris Terry had two goals and Rocco Grimaldi a goal and two assists but the Chicago Wolves came up short against the Cleveland Monsters 7-3 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Cleveland broke the game open with three goals in a 45-second span early in the third period to extend the Wolves' losing skid to three games.

The Wolves hit the scoreboard early in the opening period when Grimaldi tallied his team-leading third goal of the season. The veteran forward took a pass from Max Comtois at the Monsters blue line and unleashed a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Cleveland netminder Jet Greaves to the glove side. Comtois, making his Wolves debut, and Matt Donovan earned assists on the score.

The lead was short lived as Cleveland answered :12 later on a goal by Eric Robinson.

Later in the first, the Monsters took a 2-1 advantage when Mikael Pyyhtia found the back of the net following a terrific passing play.

Terry evened things with the Wolves on the power play when his blast from the top of the right circle sailed past Greaves to the stick side. Donovan and Grimaldi had the assists on Terry's second of the season.

In the second, the Monsters took the lead on a Nick Blankenburg goal but Terry struck again to knot the score at 3-3. This time, Terry took a backhand pass from Comtois and rifled a one-timer from the slot by Greaves' glove.

The Monsters seized control in the third period with goals by Owen Sillinger, Yegor Chinakhov and Hunter McKown. Jake Christiansen capped the scoring for Cleveland on the power play.

Keith Kinkaid (29 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Greaves (24 saves) earned the victory for Cleveland-its third consecutive.

The Wolves dropped to 1-3-1-1 on the season while the Monsters improved to 4-2-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Tucson to face the Roadrunners on Friday (9 p.m.).

