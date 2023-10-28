Sogaard Stops 42 Shots as Sens Beat Marlies in Overtime

Belleville Senators' Roby Jarventie versus Toronto Marlies' Zach Solow

BELLEVILLE, ON - Mads Sogaard stopped a season-high 42 shots and Jacob Larsson was the overtime hero, as the Belleville Senators beat the Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) 2-1 in overtime, at CAA Arena on Friday night.

Toronto carried the play through the first period, outshooting Belleville 19-12, but Sogaard kept the Senators in the game with a handful of big saves. The Belleville penalty kill was perfect through its first three trips out as well. The Marlies opened the scoring about six minutes into the second period, courtesy of a Topi Niemela slap shot on the power play, assisted by William Villeneuve and Alex Steeves.

It took until late in the third period for Belleville to tie the game, on a power play marker of their own. Max Guenette's low point shot was kicked away by Dennis Hildeby, right onto the stick of Roby Jarventie, who buried his first of the season to force overtime. Then just 41 seconds into the extra frame, Matt Highmore and Jacob Larsson got away on a two-on-one, with the speedy forward saucing a pass across to the big defenceman who pounded home the game winner with a one-timed slapshot.

Fast Facts:

The Senators went 1/3 on the power play and 5/6 on the penalty kill

Forward Matthew Highmore had two assists, tying him for the early season team scoring lead with Cole Reinhardt (4 points)

Jacob Larsson's overtime winning goal was the third of his American Hockey League career

Mads Sogaard made a season-high 42 saves

Sound Bytes:

Belleville Sens Goaltender Mads Sogaard on the win:

"Obviously a very different game from Wednesday, so it was nice to feel the puck early and get into it. That was a real character win for us to stay with it and we're excited to build on it."

Belleville Sens Defenceman Jacob Larsson on the Senators performance:

"Great job by the team and Sogy did a hell of a job, he saved us a couple times. We also had a lot of PK's, which was hard, but we stuck to it and believed, and it's really nice to win that game."

Next Up:

Friday October 27, 2023 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - Loyalist College Student & Alumni Night

Saturday October 28, 2023 vs Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 90s Night presented by Hits 955

Friday November 3, 2023 @ Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday November 4, 2023 @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins) - 6:05 p.m.

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games through January 20, 2024, are now on sale online via the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Tickets for the second half of the season will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday November 20, 2023, with information on hours for the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre, to be released later.

Fans looking to buy second half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

