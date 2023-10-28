Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors

The Tucson Roadrunners square off against the Bakersfield Condors for game-two of the two-game set against the Bakersfield Condors on Fright Night. The Roadrunners dropped the first game 4-1 on Friday night's game and look to get back on the win column. As for Bakersfield, who was on the winning side of Friday's game, is now riding a two-game win streak and looks to make it three in a row heading into Halloween.

Three things:

Nathan Smith has added a primary assist in the last two games. One on Dylan Guenther's goal on Tuesday and Josh Doan's power-play goal on Friday. Entering Saturday's game, he has two points in four games.

Matthew Villalta continues to shine in the crease for the Roadrunners. On Friday he was voted the second star of the game with 33 saves on 35 shots in the loss. His sixth start will be tied for first in the AHL, standing with 1.83 goals against average and .940 save percentage. His save percentage went up by one despite allowing the two goals on Friday, which was at .939 before the game.

On Friday the Roadrunners drew eight total penalties, going 7-for-8 when down a player including a full two-minute 5-on-3 penalty kill. In the second period alone, Tucson drew a penalty five times but only allowed 10 shots total in that frame. The Roadrunners also scored their own 5-on-3 power-play in that second period from Josh Doan. Doan now has two goals on the season both coming on the power-play which are the only two goals Tucson has when up a man in five games played so far.

What did they say?

"We just need to come out and start a little better they outshot us tonight so getting more shots to the net and traffic in front...I think it will wear them down and give us a chance."

Forward Nathan Smith on Friday's game and what he looks forward to for the rematch with Bakersfield.

Number to Know:

4- John Leonard has at least four shots in three of the five first games to start the season including four on Friday's game against Bakersfield. Leonard is currently tied for first with Milos Keleman in total shots (15).

We're Doing It Live

Tonight's game will be broadcasted live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer, before "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the TCC.

Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors

October 28, 2023

Game #6: Tucson Roadrunners (3-2-0-0) vs. Bakersfield Condors (3-1-0-0)

Time: Saturday, October 28, 7:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: # 75 Casey Terreri, #27 Jackson Kozari

Linespersons: #91 Joe Mahon, #91 David Pitera

