Iowa Shut Out 5-0 By Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Iowa Wild saw a 14-game point streak snapped at Allstate Arena Friday night, as the Chicago Wolves took a 5-0 win in the first game following the AHL All-Star Classic. Pyotr Kochetkov had 28 saves in net for the Wolves to shut out the Wild.

Chicago outshot Iowa 7-5 in a scoreless first period.

The Wolves took a 1-0 lead 5:43 into the second period when Vasily Ponomarev found Josh Melnick on the rush, who chipped a forehand shot over the glove of Zane McIntyre (25 saves).

Chicago picked up a pair of goals 1:08 apart in the later stages of the middle frame. Nate Sucese scored first at 15:22 with a turnaround shot that banked in off the Iowa defense. Jack Drury gave the Wolves a 3-0 lead at 16:30 when he snapped a shot past the blocker of McIntyre on the rush.

The Wolves led the shot count 23-14 after two periods.

Ponomarev put Chicago up 4-0 just 11 seconds into the third period when he crashed the net and jammed a puck under the pad of McIntyre.

Ryan Suzuki capped the scoring for the Wolves with 25 seconds to play with a power-play goal to make the score 5-0.

Kochetkov came up with several point-blank saves for the Wolves down the stretch and turned aside 14 Iowa shots in the third period.

Chicago outshot Iowa 30-28. The Wild went 0-for-5 on the power play while the Wolves were 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa and Chicago meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m.

