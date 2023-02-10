Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY. - With both the Utica Comets and the Hershey Bears coming off the AHL All-Star break, there was plenty of energy in the building between both clubs as the two clubs met for the last time in the regular season. The Comets Akira Schmid shined on the night stopping all 19 shots he faced and the team was able to find the necessary offense in front of a jam-packed crowd at the Adirondack Bank Center to defeat the Atlantic Division's top ranked team, the Hershey Bears, 3-0.
After a scoreless first period where the Comets only allowed two shots on goal and rifled 12 on Hershey goalie, Zach Fucale, the second period saw the Comets strike first as Jack Dugan drove down the right side and fired a shot that beat Fucale blocker side at 6:34. The goal was Dugan's eighth of the season.
Nolan Foote gave the Comets an insurance goal in the third period at 11:35 off a faceoff win. Foote took the pass from Tyce Thompson and rifled a shot off the crossbar and into the net for his 15th goal of the season. Andreas Johnsson added an empty net goal with just over 20 seconds left in the contest to help the Comets to a 3-0 victory against the Bears.
Akira Schmid stopped all 19 shots he faced to grab his second shutout of the season.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night in Laval to battle the Rocket before heading to Toronto on Wednesday for an 11 AM game. The team will return home inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM on the 18th against the Syracuse Crunch. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.
