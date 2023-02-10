Askarov Backstops Ads to Win

Milwaukee, WI - Yaroslav Askarov stopped 45 shots and both Rockford shoot-out attempts as the Admirals took a 2-1 victory over the IceHogs on Friday night at Panther Arena.

The win gave Milwaukee five wins on their six game homestand and upped the Ads record to a season-best 12-games over .500 at 27-15-1-2.

Askarov and the Admirals defense were stout the entire game, killing off all seven Hogs power-play attempts, including a full two minutes to start overtime. The 46 shots against tied a season high as did the seven penalty kills.

The Ads got on the board first, courtesy of a goal from Captain Cole Schneider. Stationed in his usual spot in front of the opponent's goal, Schneider found the rebound of a Luke Evangelista shot and got just enough on it to squeak it through the legs of Hogs goalie Arvid Soderblom at 8:38 of the first.

The score stayed that way until late in the second period when Rockford's Cole Guttman blocked a shot at his own blueline, springing him on a breakaway that he converted with a backhand over the right pad of Askarov.

That was the end of the scoring in regulation and overtime. In the shoot-out both Luke Evangelista and Phil Tomasino scored for Milwaukee, while Askarov stoned Dylan Sikura and Guttman to give the Ads the win.

The Admirals and IceHogs finish up their home-and-home set tomorrow night when they battle in Rockford at 7 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Saturday, February 18th at 6 pm against the Texas Stars.

