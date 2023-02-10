San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Gage Alexander from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).
Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 1-4-0 with a .875 save percentage (SV%) with Tulsa this season. He made his professional debut on Jan. 8 against the Wichita Thunder and collected his first ECHL win in a 17-save performance on Jan. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies.
The Okotoks, Alberta native went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 6-6, 205-pound goaltender appeared in 60 WHL contests with Swift Current (2022-23) and Winnipeg (2019-22), posting a 33-16-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save percentage (SV%).
Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Alexander posted an 18-7-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and .911 SV% in in 29 appearances with Winnipeg in 2021-22, setting career bests in wins, shutouts, saves (696), minute (1,703) and appearances.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Gulls Stories
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego
- San Diego Gulls to Host Seventh Annual Pink in the Rink on Friday, February 10
- Lukas Dostal, Pacific Division Win AHL's Mise-o-jeu All-Star Challenge
- San Diego Blanked at Coachella Valley