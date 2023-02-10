San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Gage Alexander from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL).

Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 1-4-0 with a .875 save percentage (SV%) with Tulsa this season. He made his professional debut on Jan. 8 against the Wichita Thunder and collected his first ECHL win in a 17-save performance on Jan. 21 against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Okotoks, Alberta native went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 6-6, 205-pound goaltender appeared in 60 WHL contests with Swift Current (2022-23) and Winnipeg (2019-22), posting a 33-16-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save percentage (SV%).

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Alexander posted an 18-7-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and .911 SV% in in 29 appearances with Winnipeg in 2021-22, setting career bests in wins, shutouts, saves (696), minute (1,703) and appearances.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.