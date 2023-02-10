Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence
February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins fell in the shootout, 4-3, to the Providence Bruins on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-19-2-4) turned in a perfect performance on special teams and received a stunning, 30-save effort from goalie Taylor Gauthier. However, Providence tied the game late in regulation and then squeaked out the extra point by emerging victorious in a seven-round shootout.
Gauthier and Bruins goalie Kyle Keyser traded strong saves throughout the first period, keeping the game knotted at 0-0. Providence scored early in the middle frame, as Fabian Lysell drew first blood at 1:50.
Tyler Sikura put the Penguins on the board with a power-play goal at 9:37 of the second period, then he helped set up a go-ahead goal by Jon Lizotte three minutes later.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton notched another man-advantage marker at 15:27 of the second stanza. This time, Valtteri Puustinen unleashed a one-timer through Keyser to put the Penguins ahead, 3-1. Gerogii Merkulov responded with a breakaway goal less than a minute later, pulling the P-Bruins within one.
Providence pulled its goalie for an extra attacker late in regulation, resulting in a tying goal. Merkulov struck again with 93 seconds left in the third period to force OT.
Overtime was a back-and-forth affair with both clubs earning great scoring chances, but no one found the back of the net during the five-minute, three-on-three session.
Rookies Lukas Svejkovsky and Fabian Lysell traded goals in the second round of the shootout, but it wasn't until the bottom of the seventh round that Mike Reilly delivered the dagger for Providence.
The Penguins went two-for-two on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill in regulation. Both Gauthier and Keyser recorded 30 saves in regulation and OT, but Keyser turned away six of seven shootout attempts to land the win.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Providence will face-off again tomorrow, Saturday, Feb. 11, on the Penguins' home ice. Puck drop for the Penguins and P-Bruins is 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023
- Colorado Falls to Stars in Shootout, 4-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Askarov Backstops Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Hogs Snatch Road Point in Shootout Loss - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Shut Out 5-0 By Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Four-Game Win Streak Snapped by Manitoba - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Come Up Empty-Handed To Thunderbirds - Rochester Americans
- Toronto Marlies Visit Charlotte Checkers in Second Half of Back-to-Back - Toronto Marlies
- Wolves Rout Wild 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves - Manitoba Moose
- Merkulov's Three Points Push P-Bruins Past Penguins in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Willman WOW's, Phantoms Thump Hartford 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Offense Shines in 6-2 Win Over Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Hofer Shuts Out Amerks for T-Birds' 9th Straight Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Drop 5-2 Decision to Phantoms in Homestand Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Fall to Rocket, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears Stymied by Schmid in 3-0 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Sign Quinn Wichers to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Schmid Perfect in 3-0 Victory Against Bears - Utica Comets
- Amerks Unveil 'Don Stevens Press Box' at the Blue Cross Arena - Rochester Americans
- LA Kings Sign Pheonix Copley to 1-Year Contract Extension - Ontario Reign
- A Butterfly's Strength: Behind Pink in the Rink's Jersey Design - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks, Holiday Inn Rochester Downtown Roll out Annual 'Weekend Getaway' Promotion - Rochester Americans
- Barracuda Sign Defensemen Darren Brady and Will Riedell to AHL Contracts - San Jose Barracuda
- San Diego Gulls Recall Gage Alexander from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Aliaksei Protas Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Rangers Assign Libor Hajek to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Pre-Game Report: Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves - Iowa Wild
- Game #47 - Roadrunners at Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Stars Recall Forward Marian Studenic from Texas - Texas Stars
- Hot Hogs Take on Second Place Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Penguins Suffer 4-3 Shootout Loss in Providence
- Penguins Regroup over All-Star Break, Return with Home-And-Home vs. Providence
- Penguins Lose Last Game Before All-Star Break
- Nylander Snipes Again, Penguins Fall to T-Birds, 4-2
- Nylander Snipes Again, Penguins Fall to T-Birds, 4-2