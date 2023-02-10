Colorado Falls to Stars in Shootout, 4-3

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forwards Ben Meyers and Cal Burke each notched a shorthanded goal, but it would not be enough, as the Eagles fell to the Texas Stars 4-3 in a shootout on Friday. Defenseman Josh Jacobs also found the back of the net in the loss, while fellow blueliner Nate Clurman picked up an assist to extend his point streak to four games. Stars forward Curtis McKenzie led the way with two goals and an assist, while goaltender Matt Murray earned the win in net, making 28 saves on 31 shots.

Texas would net the game's first goal just 1:07 into the contest when McKenzie snagged a puck in the slot off a faceoff and snapped it home to give the Stars a 1-0 edge.

Colorado would respond when Jacobs fielded a cross slot pass in the right-wing circle and sent a wrister into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 11:43 remaining in the first period.

Texas would then earn its first power play of the night, but Burke would flip the script when he tracked down a turnover at center ice and took off on a shorthanded breakaway. Burke would drag the puck to his backhand at the top of the crease and flipped it past Stars goalie Matt Murray to give Colorado a 2-1 lead at the 13:09 mark of the opening 20 minutes.

With the power play still in effect, Texas would capitalize 30 seconds later when McKenzie camped out in front of the net and deflected a shot past Eagles goalie Justus Annunen, tying the game at 2-2. The Stars would outshoot Colorado 11-10 in the period and the two teams headed to the first intermission still deadlocked at 2-2.

Texas would reclaim the lead when forward Mavrik Bourque located a loose puck at the side of the crease and smashed it home, giving the Stars a 3-2 advantage at the 10:00 mark of the second period.

Still trailing 3-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, the Eagles would strike again shorthanded, as Meyers darted into the zone from the blue line and beat Murray five-hole to level the score at 3-3 just 1:11 into the final frame.

Despite being outshot 15-8 in the final period of regulation, Colorado would hang on to force a sudden-death overtime. The extra session would eventually see the Eagles earn a power play with 1:31 remaining, but the extra skater would not generate a game-winner and the two teams headed to a shootout.

Stars forwards Tanner Kero and Riley Barber would both light the lamp in the shootout, while Murray slammed the door on attempts from forwards Charles Hudon and Sampo Ranta, as Texas would walked away with the 4-3 victory.

Colorado would be outshot in the contest 38-31, as the Eagles finished 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

