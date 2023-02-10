Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Chicago Wolves

February 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (22-14-5-4; 53 pts.) at Chicago Wolves (16-22-3-1; 36 pts.)

The Iowa Wild travel to Allstate Arena to take on the Chicago Wolves Friday at 7 p.m. in the first game following the AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa enters Friday's matchup having picked up points in each of the last 14 games (9-0-3-2).

STILL STREAKING

The Iowa Wild advanced their point streak to 14 games (9-0-3-2) in a 3-2 overtime loss on Saturday at Rockford. Iowa's point streak is a franchise record and is tied for the American Hockey League's season long. The Coachella Valley Firebirds picked up points in 14 straight games from Dec. 22, 2022 - Jan. 26, 2023 (13-0-0-1). Iowa ended Coachella Valley's streak with a 5-2 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Jan. 28.

ON THE MARGINS

- Iowa has played 21 one-goal games (10-2-5-4) and eight two-goal games (3-5-0-0)

- Chicago is 5-2-3-1 in one-goal games and 3-4-0-0 in two-goal games

- None of the five games between the two clubs has been decided by fewer than three goals

- The Wild have beaten the Wolves by three, four, and seven goals in their three wins

SEASON SERIES

- Sammy Walker leads Iowa with four goals and seven points (4-3=7) against Chicago

- Steven Fogarty has tallied five assists against the Wolves this season

- Jesper Wallstedt has a 2.33 GAA and 0.929 SAV% versus Chicago through three games

- Ryan O'Rourke leads Iowa with a +4 rating in five games against the Wolves

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.