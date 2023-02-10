Arvid Holm Notches Win And Ends With 23 Saves

The Manitoba Moose (23-15-3-2) battled the Grand Rapids Griffins (19-21-2-2) on Friday evening at Van Andel Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat against Milwaukee on Saturday night.

Grand Rapids opened the scoring in the first frame with a power play goal. Defenceman Steven Kampfer sent a low shot that went in off the post by a screened Arvid Holm. The tally was the lone marker of the opening 20 minutes of play. Both goaltenders made made nine stops as the Griffins took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Neither side was able to find twine in the middle stanza. The Griffins had a pair of chances to Manitoba's one on the power play in the frame. Manitoba outshot Grand Rapids 11-8 in the middle interval, but trailed 1-0 as the horn sounded to draw the period to a close.

Manitoba tied the contest 62 seconds into the third. Dominic Toninato whipped the puck from the top of the zone to down to Alex Limgoes, who sent it home for the tying goal. Manitoba pulled ahead less than five minutes later. Dean Stewart fired a point-shot that Jansen Harkins tipped past Nedeljkovic from the slot. As time ticked down, the Griffins searched for the equalizer and pulled Nedeljkovic in favour of the extra attacker. After a spurt of Moose pressure, Ville Heinola found Kristian Reichel, who tumbled the disc into the empty net for a 3-1 lead. With 45 seconds remaining, the Griffins pulled the netminder again. Heinola grabbed the puck and as he fell to the ice, sent it into the open net for his second point of the frame. Holm notched the 4-1 victory and ended the game with 23 stops, while Nedeljkovic was hit with the loss and ended with 29 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Dean Stewart (Click for full interview)

"I think over the entire 60 minutes we played pretty well. Obviously, we had some time on the penalty kill and their goalie was playing really well straight through the entire game. I think we just did the job of sticking with it and ended up coming out on top."

Statbook

Alex Limoges has scored goals in consecutive games.

The third period tally from Limoges was his 100th career AHL point.

Jansen Harkins has points in three straight games with three points (1G, 2A)

Dean Stewart tallied a pair of assists for his first multi-point outing of the season.

Ville Heinola tallied two points (1G, 1A) for his sixth multi-point game of the season.

Heinola has four points (1G, 3A) his past two contests.

Kristian Reichel has four goals over his past three games.

Dominic Toninato tallied two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season.

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11. Puck drop is slated for 6 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the new Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

